Mary E. Hanley
Indianapolis - Mary Elizabeth Hanley, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, entered into eternal rest on April 24, 2019 at the age of 95. Residing in Indianapolis she was born on November 30, 1923 in Connersville, to the late Leslie John Kubler and Esther M. Kubler.
She was a member of Holy Name Catholic Church and a graduate of Tech High School. Mary loved spending time with her family, especially the time she spent with her grandsons. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, watching ice skating and tennis on the TV.
She worked for 11 years at Indiana Bell and then at St. Francis Hospital in the business office, retiring there in 1986.
Survivors include her loving children, Robert Hanley, Dave (Jeri) Hanley, Beth (Jeff) Page and Jan (Randy) Reeves; two grandsons, Kyle Page and Keith (Jamie) Page and a great grandson, Landon K. Page.
She was preceded in death by her three siblings, Dorothy Jevitt, Charles Kubler, and Paul Kubler.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 89 N. 17th Ave. Beech Grove, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Name Catholic School, 89 N. 17th Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 28, 2019