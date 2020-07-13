1/
Mary E. Hardin
Mary E. Hardin

Plainfield - Mary E. Hardin, 89 of Plainfield, passed away on July 12, 2020 in Sugar Grove Senior Living. She was born on December 14, 1930 in Muncie, Indiana to the late Harvey and Elsie Stanley Parker. She was the widow of Charles D. "Charlie" Hardin. She owned Hardin Heating and Cooling with her husband Charlie and son Randy. Her family meant everything to her, being a Grandma and a Great Grandma meant the world to her. She also like to sew and loved flowers. Survivors include her son her Randy Hardin. Daughters: Ann Dawes and Lynn Roberts (Jeff). Brother: Harold Parker. 4 Grandchildren: Terry Hardin (Michelle), Jennifer Nelson (Ryan), Kristin Scott (Ryan) and Kyle Roberts (Morgyn). 7 Great grandchildren: Kaylee Reeder, Rylan, Luke and Colton Scott, River, Hunter and Levi Hardin. Funeral services will be on Thursday July 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Hall-Baker Funeral Home with entombment to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Calling hours will on Wednesday July 15, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. The family would like to thank Sugar Grove Senior living memory care unit and Brookdale Hospice for the special care they took of Mary in her final days. Online condolences can be made at www.bakerfuneralservice.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
