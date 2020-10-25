Mary E. Mitchell
Indianapolis - Mary Elizabeth Mitchell, 90, of Indianapolis, passed away October 21, 2020. She was born on April 10, 1930, in Huntington, West Virginia to the late George O. and Nelle E. Strachan.
After high school, she went to work in retail, married Don Mitchell, was a wife and mother. She returned to work in accounting as Vice President and Treasurer of Church Finance Council for the Disciples of Christ Christian Church for over 14 years. She also volunteered for Community East Hospital for over 15 years. As a charter member of Eastgate Christian Church she was involved in church social activities, led CWF functions and was an active and loved member of the congregation.
She is survived by her sons, Mark H. Mitchell and Kent E. Mitchell; granddaughter, Misty G. Mitchell; great granddaughter, Penelope E. Weins.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, Donald E. Mitchell.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 4 to 6pm with funeral services to begin at 6pm at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East, 10722 East Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229.