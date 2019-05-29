Services
Conkle Funeral Home (Avon) - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
(317) 272-4600
For more information about
Mary Smith
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home (Avon) - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home (Avon) - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Smith


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary E. Smith Obituary
Mary E. Smith

Avon - Mary E. Smith, 74, passed away May 26, 2019. She was a retired School Teacher for the IPS Schools for 35 years. She was also a member of the Lynhurst Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her brother, Pridemore Sewell. She is survived by her husband, Millard Smith; children, Michael (Karen) and Jonathan (Laura) Smith; brother, Cam (Rachel) Sewell and 5 grandchildren, Ian, Hagan, Hudson, Hannah and Hillary. Services are 1pm Wednesday May 29, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Avon with visitation 11am-1pm before the Service. Burial will be in West Ridge Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conkle Funeral Home (Avon) - Avon
Download Now