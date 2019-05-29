|
Mary E. Smith
Avon - Mary E. Smith, 74, passed away May 26, 2019. She was a retired School Teacher for the IPS Schools for 35 years. She was also a member of the Lynhurst Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her brother, Pridemore Sewell. She is survived by her husband, Millard Smith; children, Michael (Karen) and Jonathan (Laura) Smith; brother, Cam (Rachel) Sewell and 5 grandchildren, Ian, Hagan, Hudson, Hannah and Hillary. Services are 1pm Wednesday May 29, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Avon with visitation 11am-1pm before the Service. Burial will be in West Ridge Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 29, 2019