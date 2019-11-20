Services
Seals Funeral Home
122 W. Staat Street
Fortville, IN 46040
(317) 485-5144
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Catholic Church
Fortville, IN
View Map
Resources
Fotville - Mary E. Weir, 110, died Nov. 19, 2019. She is survived by children David C. Weir, Mary H. (Richard) Drake, James P. (Dixie) Weir and Margaret A. "Peggy" Hunt; 9 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren. Calling: Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 from 2 to 8 pm at Seals Funeral Home, Fortville. Funeral Mass: Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Fortville. Burial: Gravel Lawn Cemetery, Fortville. Please see complete obituary at www.sealsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
