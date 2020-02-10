|
|
Mary E. (Deal) Wicker
Greenwood - Mary E. (Deal) Wicker, 81, of Greenwood, passed away in the evening hours of February 8, 2020 at the Franciscan Hospice House in Indianapolis after a courageous battle with her health. Mary was born in Franklin, Indiana on February 11, 1938 to the late, Charles and Eleanor (Blakenship) Deal, M.D. On July 16, 1960 Mary wed Robert J. Wicker in St. Anthony Catholic Church in Indianapolis.
Mary graduated high school from the St. Mary Academy in Indianapolis. Following her high school graduation, Mary attended Marian College in Indianapolis. Later in life, she went on to attend the John Herron School of Art where she graduated Magnum Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. During her studies at John Herron, Mary travelled with her class to France for 6 weeks to study church architecture. Mary's love for France continued over the years; she enjoyed travelling there and could speak French well. An intelligent person committed to bettering her knowledge, Mary loved to read.
A person of faith, Mary and her family joined Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church in 1972. Mary was a member there for many years, and more recently St. Mary Catholic Church in Indianapolis. Mary was a very active person who was apart of many organizations such as: the IU Alumni Association, the Indiana Museum of Contemporary Art, Newfields, Friends of the Lilly Library, Alliance Françoise, the Asian Art Society, the Indiana Landmarks, and the Association of International Women. Mary's determined and intellectual spirit will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Along with her parents, Mary was preceded in death her brother, Charles Deal.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Robert J. Wicker; her children, Joseph Andrew (Kim) Wicker, Elizabeth (Robert) McCoy, and Katherine (Brian) Elmer; a grandson, Robert "Bobby" McCoy; her siblings, James Deal, Thomas (Susan) Deal, and Michael J. Deal, M.D.; and a sister-in-law, Stella Deal.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church, 335 South Meridian Street, Greenwood. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following visitation at 11:00 A.M. Inurnment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to the O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 South East Street, Indianapolis. Please visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to leave an online condolence for the Wicker family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16, 2020