Mary Eleanor Fitts Carey Ross

Mary Eleanor Fitts Carey Ross Obituary
Mary Eleanor Fitts Carey Ross

Indianapolis - Mary Eleanor Fitts Carey Ross, 88, passed away December 17, 2019. On Friday, December 27, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11am with visitation from 9am until 11am at New Light Christian Church interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.

She is survived by sons, Randolph Ross Carey, Brian and Todd Anthony Ross; daughter, Rev. Tracy M. Ross; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters, Anita V. Odom-Walls (Robert), Jacquelyn L. Brooks (Alonzo), Darlene L., and Dr. Linda K. Ricketts, and pet cat, "Missi".
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
