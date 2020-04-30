Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Collins
Mary (Betty) Elizabeth Collins

Beech Grove - Betty Collins, 97, passed away Tuesday morning April 28, 2020. She was a lifetime resident of Beech Grove and graduated from Beech Grove High School in 1940. Her husband, Clayton, passed away in 1991. Betty has two children, Kit Collins and Claudia Allen. Kit and his wife, Ann, are residents of Beech Grove. Betty has three grandchildren (Melissa Allen, Brad Allen, Neil Allen) and two great-grandchildren (Taylor Allen, Clayton Allen).

During World War II, Betty served as a United States WAVE. She received three degrees from Butler University (B.S., M.S., and Ed. S). She taught at IPS for six years, Beech Grove Central Elementary for 16 years, and the University of Indianapolis for 20 years.

Betty was a past president of Alpha Chi-Delta Kappa Gamma, Phi Delta Kappa, Indiana Association for Teacher Education, Beech Grove Teachers Association, and past vice president of the Indiana State Teacher's Association.

Betty received numerous awards, including Educator of the Year from the Association of Teacher Educators; Educator of the Year from Phi Delta Kappa; Teacher Education Hall of Fame; the Beech Grove High School Hall of Fame; Beech Grove Alumni of the Year; and DAR Distinguished Citizen Medal.

Betty's community activities include serving as president and treasurer of Tri Kappa, Adult Sunday School teacher at Beech Grove United Methodist Church, Chairman of the Beech Grove Zoning Board, Treasurer of the United Methodist Women group, Vice President- Beech Grove Retired Teachers, Corresponding Secretary for the Beech Grove Alumni Association and volunteer at Hornet Park Elementary School.

Due to the pandemic, funeral services will be private. Memorials may be made to the Beech Grove Education Foundation, www.bgedfoundation.org.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
