Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 848-2929
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
at the chapel at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
at the chapel at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery
9001 Haverstick Road
Indianapolis, IN
Mary Elizabeth Korba


Mary Elizabeth Korba Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Korba

Anderson - Mary Elizabeth Korba, 57, passed away on June 18, 2019. She is the daughter of Antoinette Korba and the late Charles Korba. She is survived by her mother; sisters, Elaine (Dan) Avila, Vicki (Bill) Buckley; brother, Greg (Pam) Korba; nieces, Kate and Kim Buckley, and Miriam Avila; and a nephew, Joe Buckley. She is also survived by her uncle, Frank Keeven; aunt, Mary Keeven; and many cousins.

Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at the chapel at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, 9001 Haverstick Road, Indianapolis, with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Mary's life touched many people and will continue to do so. She was surrounded by love and will be greatly missed. We are grateful to the many caring individuals at her group home that treated Mary as family. We also thank those who provided loving care at the end of her life. If you wish, donations can be made to your local or The American Institute for Cancer Research, P.O. Box 97167, Washington, DC 20077-7824.

Arrangements were entrusted to Flanner Buchanan - Carmel.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 23, 2019
