Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Olsen
Carmel - Mary Elizabeth Olsen, known to her friends and family as Betty, passed away on July 17th, 2019. She was born June 19th, 1919 in Chicago to Thomas Irwin Foster and Blanche Burns Foster. She graduated from Butler in 1941 where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma and met her future husband William Johan (Bill) Olsen. During the war, Bill was deployed overseas and Betty gave birth to their first son, Thomas Foster Olsen, in 1943. After the war, twin sons William Bruce and Robert Stephen Olsen were born in 1948. Son David Edward Olsen was born in 1958.
She is survived by her two sons Bill and Tom, two daughters-in-law Marilyn Benninger Olsen and Beverly Freije Olsen, six grandchildren Alexander, Andrew, Christian, Joshua, Michael (Millikan), and Timothy, and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill, two sons Bob and David, her parents T.I. and Blanche Foster, brother William (Bill) Foster, and daughter-in-law Cheryl Partridge Olsen.
Betty shared a love of golf with her friends and family, particularly at Crooked Stick Golf Club, where she continued to play into her 90s. At age 91, Betty moved into Marquette Terraces where she celebrated her 100th birthday on June 19th, 2019. Family and friends from across the hall, the city, the country, and even the Atlantic mobilized to gather and celebrate a century of her grace, charm, sharp wit, love for family and friends, strength of character, and deep faith. Betty, as always, put all her energy into reciprocating love and affection to all who came.
A memorial service will be held at Second Presbyterian Church on Monday July 22nd at 1:30 p.m. with a visitation beginning at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial gift to either Second Presbyterian Church or the Indiana Chapter of the ALS Association. Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 21, 2019