Mary Elizabeth Robertson
Indianapolis - Mary Elizabeth Robertson, 93 a life-long resident of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on April 17, 2020 at Westminster Village North, Indianapolis, Indiana. Born in 1926, Mary was a graduate of Arsenal Tech High School in 1944. She attended Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas from 1946 to 1948. While awaiting a transfer to Indiana University she met and eventually married Thomas H. Robertson (1916-2005) of Indianapolis. Mary and Tom were married in 1949 at North Methodist Church in Indianapolis and remained married until Tom's passing in March 2005.
During the 1980s' and most of the 1990s' Mary won many awards throughout her career as a top producing real estate agent for AHM Graves Realty and Century 21 Real Estate. Since her retirement she has spent most of her time enjoying her grand children and great grandchildren. Through the years she enjoyed watching and cheering for the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers.
She is survived by her daughter Denise Ann Robertson-Widgery, son-in-law Artie Widgery, grandson Tommy Widgery, granddaughter Monica Lynn Meunier-Ross and great grandchildren Amaya Knight, Sebastian Knight, Lily Knight, Laine Ross, Jolianna Ross and Rosie Ross.
Mary was taken from us by the widespread and insidious Covid-19 virus. A virus that has taken so many lives around the world, many prematurely, during these first 4 months of 2020. Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery are entrusted with her arrangements. Due to Covid-19 quarantine restrictions the family has chosen to have her laid to rest immediately with services to be announced at a later date for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial gifts be made in her name to the Community Health Network Foundation supporting our brave and dedicated healthcare workers in the Community Health Network in Indianapolis, Indiana. You may donate here: https://www.ecommunity.com/community-foundation
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020