Services
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Shine


1943 - 2019
Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Shine Obituary
Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Shine

Pendleton - Beth, a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend to many, peacefully passed away on June 26, 2019 with family present. Beth was born December 19, 1943 in Elwood, Indiana to James and Geraldine Holland. After losing her father in 1944 she was raised in Indianapolis by her stepfather, Glen Johnson, and her mother, Geraldine Johnson. Beth graduated from Ladywood Academy in 1962 and attended The College of Mount Saint Joseph in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was passionate about her career in the fashion industry and retired from L.S. Ayers and Company/Ralph Lauren after many years of award-winning service. In 1966 she married Michael J. Shine and recently celebrated 53 years of marriage. Beth is survived by her loving husband, Michael; devoted son, Conor and daughter Alison; beloved sister Jennifer Payne, 30 nieces and nephews and her beloved dog Marco. She will be missed by all.

Visitation for Beth will be from 4 - 8 pm on Tuesday, July 2nd at Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, July 3rd at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Private inurnment follows at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested in Beth's name to Indianapolis Humane Society or to Paradigm Hospice of Indianapolis. Online condolences are available at: www.leppertmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 29, 2019
