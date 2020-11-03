Mary Ellen Butler
Indianapolis - Mary Ellen Butler, 90, of Indianapolis, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 25, 1930 in Indianapolis to the late Theodore Joseph Schuster and Helen Elizabeth (Schott) Schuster Sander. Mary Ellen married the love of her life, Henry Clay Butler, on June 24, 1950. Mary Ellen attended Sacred Heart High School and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a life-long member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, served on the Mercy Meal Committee (up until recently at the age of 90) and was a member of the Altar Society. Mary Ellen belonged to the Coffee Circle with life-long friends and neighbors from Sacred Heart who have gathered weekly for over 35 years to share fellowship and prayer. She also was a volunteer for many years as a Daisy at the St. Paul Hermitage. Her interests included antique collection, a love she shared with her late husband, and family genealogy. Survivors include her devoted children, Clay Butler, Jr. (Darlene), Mark Butler, Mary Rose Snyder, Robert Butler, Jane Butler and Patty Keller (Pat); son-in-law, Tom Mascari; daughter-in-law, Peggy Butler; sister, Betty McPherson; eleven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Henry Clay Butler, Sr.; daughter, Therese Mascari; son-in-law, Fred Snyder; siblings, Ardella Daunhauer, Richard and David Sander, Margie Cahill, Margaret Goldsby, Ben, Tom, Jerry and Dick Schuster and grandson, Tony Mascari. Family and friends will gather on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. in Lauck & Veldhof Funeral & Cremation Services, 1458 S. Meridian St., with a rosary service and memory sharing time at 7:15 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 6 at 11 a.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1530 Union St., with one hour of visitation at the church prior to the Mass starting at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions have been suggested to Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Envelopes will be provided by the funeral home.