Mary Ellen Hamilton
Bradenton, FL - Was born in Indianapolis on July 23, 1929. Her parents were Edith and Clarence Fulkman from Pennsylvania. She passed away on March 25, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. Mary Ellen and her husband Edward H. Hamilton started the E H Hamilton Trucking and Warehousing service in 1951. He passed away on July 24, 2003. Mary Ellen was active in many civic and charitable organizations. She served as an officer in the Welfare Service League and was especially talented in fund raising. This gave her an opportunity to work and host many prominent citizens in central Indiana. Her love for entertaining and celebrating holidays pleased all her family and friends. Her "Lunch Bunch" of friends appreciated her grace and fun-loving Parties.
Survivors include Linda Dianne (Hamilton) Bayne, Edward Harrison Hamilton III, Joanna Lynn (Hamilton) Hulse; six grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
Entombment will be at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, 9700 Allisonville Road by her husband, Edward Hamilton. This will be for immediate family only.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 3100 N. Meridian Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46208 or Wheeler Mission, 245 N. Delaware Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020