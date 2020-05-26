Mary Ellen SchmidtGreenwood - Mary Ellen Schmidt, 86, went to see her Heavenly Father on May 26, 2020 in Greenwood, Indiana. Mary Ellen was born to the late John Ford and Muriel (Root) Litten in Indianapolis, Indiana.She graduated from Manuel High School in Indianapolis. On June 8, 1952 she married the love of her life, Edward "Eddie" Schmidt who preceded her in death in 1990. Throughout their many lovely years together they found joy in square dancing and traveling with their family. Mary Ellen retired as a proofreader from NAPA Balkamp after 25 years. She also worked at Western Electric for several years. Mary Ellen loved sewing and craft making, especially making seasonal outfits for her two concrete ducks. She enjoyed spending time outside and working in her flowerbeds. If she was not watching Hallmark movies, she was spending time with her loving family. Most of all, Mary Ellen loved her one and only Lord Jesus Christ.Mary Ellen is survived by three children, Karen Jo (Dennis) Trusty, Mark (Shelly) Schmidt, and Nancy Walton (Michael), six grandchildren: Jason (Adriano), Crystal (Eric), Austin, Brooklyn, Noah and Anthony. Mary Ellen is also survived by four great grandkids, Makenzie, Cole, Tyler and Tayla, as well as one sister, Joann Rouse.Mary Ellen is preceded in death by one sister, Virginia "Ginnie Mae" Wininger and one grandson, Nicholas.A visitation will be held Thursday, May 28th at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel, 481 West Main Street, Greenwood from 5-7 P.M. with a funeral service beginning at 7 P.M. A private graveside service will be held on Friday.