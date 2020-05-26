Mary Ellen Schmidt
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ellen Schmidt

Greenwood - Mary Ellen Schmidt, 86, went to see her Heavenly Father on May 26, 2020 in Greenwood, Indiana. Mary Ellen was born to the late John Ford and Muriel (Root) Litten in Indianapolis, Indiana.

She graduated from Manuel High School in Indianapolis. On June 8, 1952 she married the love of her life, Edward "Eddie" Schmidt who preceded her in death in 1990. Throughout their many lovely years together they found joy in square dancing and traveling with their family. Mary Ellen retired as a proofreader from NAPA Balkamp after 25 years. She also worked at Western Electric for several years. Mary Ellen loved sewing and craft making, especially making seasonal outfits for her two concrete ducks. She enjoyed spending time outside and working in her flowerbeds. If she was not watching Hallmark movies, she was spending time with her loving family. Most of all, Mary Ellen loved her one and only Lord Jesus Christ.

Mary Ellen is survived by three children, Karen Jo (Dennis) Trusty, Mark (Shelly) Schmidt, and Nancy Walton (Michael), six grandchildren: Jason (Adriano), Crystal (Eric), Austin, Brooklyn, Noah and Anthony. Mary Ellen is also survived by four great grandkids, Makenzie, Cole, Tyler and Tayla, as well as one sister, Joann Rouse.

Mary Ellen is preceded in death by one sister, Virginia "Ginnie Mae" Wininger and one grandson, Nicholas.

A visitation will be held Thursday, May 28th at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel, 481 West Main Street, Greenwood from 5-7 P.M. with a funeral service beginning at 7 P.M. A private graveside service will be held on Friday.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 26 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service, Greenwood Chapel
Send Flowers
MAY
28
Service
07:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service, Greenwood Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
(317) 881-2514
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 27, 2020
With our deepest sympathy to all of you! We will certainly miss her!
Mary and Dennis Bolton
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved