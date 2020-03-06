|
Mary Evans Calkins
Indianapolis - Mary Evans Calkins died March 3 in Indianapolis. She was born on March 31, 1932 in Oak Park, Illinois. Mary graduated from Central High School in St. Paul, Minnesota and with a degree in mathematics from Butler University in 1954 where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta. Upon graduation, she served as an applied mathematician at the Naval Avionics facility in Indianapolis.
Mary and R. Ronald Calkins were married on June 9, 1956. They are the parents of daughters Anne L. Calkins, MD, Pediatric Radiologist at Dayton Children's Hospital and Meg Calkins, Professor of Landscape Architecture at North Carolina State University, and her grandchildren are Jackson C. Elvin and Annabel C. Elvin of Cary, North Carolina.
A long-time choir singer, Mary was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church and a former member of Fairview Presbyterian Church. She was a past treasurer and a member of the Day Nursery Auxiliary, and co-president of Matinee Musicale Choral Ensemble.
The service will be Friday, March 13th at 6:00 pm with calling from 4:30pm, at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 1660 Kessler Boulevard, E. Dr., Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020