Lavenia & Summers Home for Funerals - Indianapolis
5811 East 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
(317) 547-5814
Mary F. Cox

Mary F. Cox Obituary
Mary F. Cox

Indianapolis - Passed away on December 11th, at the age of 72 years old.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, James T. Cox, Sr., one daughter, Anita M. Suttler(Mario) of Lawrenceville, GA, one son, James T. Cox, Jr. (Tena) of Indianapolis, IN, two sisters, Ella Mackett and Patricia Morgan of Indianapolis, IN; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives, family and friends.

Interment-Crown Hill Cemetery. Mrs. Cox's services are to be made private.

Lavenia & Summers Home for Funerals are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
