1/
Mary Farrand
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Farrand

Greenwood - Mary F. Farrand, 81, of Greenwood, passed away on July 6, 2020. She was born on April 7, 1939 in Indianapolis, IN to Albert B. and Dorothy (McHenry) Nelis.

Mary enjoyed paying cards and BINGO, she enjoyed quilting, and attending church. She loved to shop Goodwill and garage sales!

Mary is survived by her children, Nicholas Farrand, Ashlie Farrand, Donald Roberts, and Kimberly Miller; grandchildren, Jeremy Roberts, Derek Hogue and Tyler Miller; great grandchildren, Asher and Gabe Roberts; and sister, Margie Blackwell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Farrand; and several siblings

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10 from 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN. A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday at 10:00 am.

Mary will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Funeral service
10:00 AM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved