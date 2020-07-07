Mary Farrand
Greenwood - Mary F. Farrand, 81, of Greenwood, passed away on July 6, 2020. She was born on April 7, 1939 in Indianapolis, IN to Albert B. and Dorothy (McHenry) Nelis.
Mary enjoyed paying cards and BINGO, she enjoyed quilting, and attending church. She loved to shop Goodwill and garage sales!
Mary is survived by her children, Nicholas Farrand, Ashlie Farrand, Donald Roberts, and Kimberly Miller; grandchildren, Jeremy Roberts, Derek Hogue and Tyler Miller; great grandchildren, Asher and Gabe Roberts; and sister, Margie Blackwell.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Farrand; and several siblings
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10 from 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN. A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday at 10:00 am.
Mary will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
