Mary Faucett
Mary Faucett, 63, passed away March 2, 2020, after a ferocious fight with cancer. She was the widow of William "Billy" Faucett, the love of her life. She is survived by her dogs, Lilly Belle and Princess Ann, whom she adored; her siblings: Robert and Susie Fisher, Carol McClintic, David and Beth Fisher, Rick Fisher, Judy and Jerry Bauerle; her sister-in-law, Dee Faucett; as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. She loved God and was an active member of her church. She was a giving person who genuinely enjoyed helping others, making a difference in countless lives. She will be truly missed by all whom she touched, not the least of which her many friends and family.
Her loved ones would like to thank all who took the time to pray for Mary, as well as those who called, sent a card, brought food, and visited. Your presence was felt. Special thanks to her loving, giving neighbors, Bob and Tess, and to all of the medical staff who took care of her.
There will be a Celebration of Life Ceremony at Eastview Christian Church, 2745 Old Morgantown Rd., Martinsville, IN 46151, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11am.
