Services
Indiana Funeral Care
8151 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 636-6464
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Ferguson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ferguson


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Ferguson Obituary
Mary Ferguson

Indianapolis - Mary Ferguson passed away May 28, 2019. A lifelong resident of Indianapolis, Mary was born October 6, 1929. She loved music, and was an accomplished piano and organ player. She earned a BA from DePauw University and an MA from the Jordan School of Music. Mary taught elementary music in both IPS (PS #70) and Washington Township (Nora Elementary) for a total of 27 years.

Mary was a member of Northwood Christian Church, where she sang for many years in the choir, and served as backup organist. Later, she became a member of E. 91st Christian Church, and sang in several choral groups, occasionally providing accompaniment.

She is survived by a younger sister, Betsy North; 3 children, Douglas (Linda), Maridenise Plumb(John), and Scott; 6 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be sent to Wheeler Mission or the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Indiana Funeral Care
Download Now