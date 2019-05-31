|
Mary Ferguson
Indianapolis - Mary Ferguson passed away May 28, 2019. A lifelong resident of Indianapolis, Mary was born October 6, 1929. She loved music, and was an accomplished piano and organ player. She earned a BA from DePauw University and an MA from the Jordan School of Music. Mary taught elementary music in both IPS (PS #70) and Washington Township (Nora Elementary) for a total of 27 years.
Mary was a member of Northwood Christian Church, where she sang for many years in the choir, and served as backup organist. Later, she became a member of E. 91st Christian Church, and sang in several choral groups, occasionally providing accompaniment.
She is survived by a younger sister, Betsy North; 3 children, Douglas (Linda), Maridenise Plumb(John), and Scott; 6 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be sent to Wheeler Mission or the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 31, 2019