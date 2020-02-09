|
Mary "Margot" Finot
Indianapolis - Mary (Margot) was born Jan. 16, 1926 in St. Louis, MO to Dr. Philip Henry and Ruth Esther Hall Finot. She passed away on Jan. 30, 2020. Attending elementary school in St. Louis, the family moved to Indianapolis in 1937. In Indianapolis, she went to IPS # 43. After graduation from Shortridge High School, she studied secretarial work and graduated from Indiana University in the School of Business. At the Bloomington campus, Margot was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority.
First working at the Dean's Office at Indiana University Dental School, she later worked as secretary of the Raffensperger-Hughes Brokerage Firm. Next, she became a personal secretary at Key Placement Co. In 1968, she joined the staff of Citizens Gas and Coke Utility (now Citizen's Energy). Here she was secretary for the Vice President of Public Affairs and retired from there in 1988.
During retirement, Margot enjoyed theater productions, films based upon books she had read, and traveling to visit relatives. She liked going to Florida in the winter, and spending time at Boothbay Harbor, Maine in the summer. Most fun was attending auctions and antique shows. During these last few years, Margot lived at the Health Care Center of the Hoosier Village Retirement Center. Here she received very fine help and the family wishes to thank the medical and administrative offices for their kind concern.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Ruth Joann Finot Rees, and nephew Malcom Wood. Surviving are her nephew, Philip Ray Rees (Tina), grandnieces Alexandra and Katherine Rees, and companion, Virginia A. Kingsbury.
Memorials may be made to a donor's favorite charity.
There will be a private family service for Ms. Finot
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020