Mary Florence McHaffieMary Florence McHaffie, 96, of Carmel, Indiana, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020. She was born January 1, 1924 in Morton Indiana to the late Leon and Edith (Bell) Miller.Mary Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. McHaffie; her sisters Eleanor "Nory" Clemmons, Margert "Peggy" Sibley, Betty Sadowsky and her brother Leon H. "Gus" Miller. Succeeded by her three children: Joan (Tom) Jackson, Tom (Amy) McHaffie and Amy (Tony) Mansfield, her 10 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.Visitation will be Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, a service in her memory will follow at 2:00 pm at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel (325 E. Carmel Dr., Carmel, IN 46032). Mary Florence will be laid to rest at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to PEO Scholarships or Orchard Park Presbyterian Church.