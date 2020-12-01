1/1
Mary Florence McHaffie
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Florence McHaffie

Mary Florence McHaffie, 96, of Carmel, Indiana, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020. She was born January 1, 1924 in Morton Indiana to the late Leon and Edith (Bell) Miller.

Mary Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. McHaffie; her sisters Eleanor "Nory" Clemmons, Margert "Peggy" Sibley, Betty Sadowsky and her brother Leon H. "Gus" Miller. Succeeded by her three children: Joan (Tom) Jackson, Tom (Amy) McHaffie and Amy (Tony) Mansfield, her 10 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, a service in her memory will follow at 2:00 pm at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel (325 E. Carmel Dr., Carmel, IN 46032). Mary Florence will be laid to rest at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to PEO Scholarships or Orchard Park Presbyterian Church.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Service
02:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
3178482929
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved