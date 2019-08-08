|
|
Mary Frances (Marnie) French
Indianapolis - Mary Frances (Marnie) French, 86 years old, went to her eternal rest Friday, November 2, 2018 surrounded by her loving daughters. Marnie was born October 29,1932 to Helen (Murray) and LeRoy Teahen in Flint, Michigan. She married James Callahan January 9, 1955. Together they had four children Christine (Graham) Chesny, Mary Beth Callahan, Daniel Callahan and Maureen (James) Nestor. She married Richard French April 30, 1978.
Marnie loved her immediate and extended family; times with them were her greatest joy. She enjoyed working as a bookkeeper, which she did until age 70 at Engledow Group in Carmel, Indiana. Travel and fashion were her passions. She traveled to all 50 states and over 15 countries. She loved to laugh until she cried. Her Catholic faith was also of great importance and included many years of dedicated service to St. Elizabeth Seton Parish in Carmel and volunteer work at The Lord's Pantry in Indianapolis.
Marnie is survived by her daughters, as well as her grandchildren Aaron (Beckie) Chesny, Evan (Ashlee) Chesny, Paul (Ashlee) Chesny; Andrew, Ryan, Kevin and Kate Nestor. She has three great grandsons; Zachary, Tyler and Cameron Chesny. She is also survived by her loving sisters Joan Payne, Helen O'Dea and sisters in law Rita Teahen and Janice (Tom) Smith as well as 23 nieces and nephews. Among those waiting to greet her are her son Dan, brother Roy, sister Peggy and brothers in law Jim and John. A funeral mass will be conducted August 10, 2019, 10:30 am at St. Elizabeth Seton, Carmel, IN. Those wishing to recognize Marnie's death are encouraged to have a Catholic mass said in her honor or donate to The Lord's Pantry at Anna's House via annashousemsc.org.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 8, 2019