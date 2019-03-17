|
Mary Frances Peterson
Tipton - Mary Frances Peterson, 95, of Tipton, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away March 13, 2019 at Miller's Merry Manor. She was born in Monon, IN to Earl H. and Mary Pearl Pressnall. She graduated from Arsenal Technical High School in 1941 and went on to work at Eli Lilly Pharmaceutical Company. Mary was a member of Beta Pi- Beta Sigma Phi sorority and the USO in her early years, and joined the American Legion Auxiliary, and VFW Auxiliary in her later years. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 62 years, Donald Peterson, son, William Peterson, brothers, William and Phillip Pressnall. Survivors include her children, Vicki (Ed) Rieskamp and Jeffrey (Pat) Peterson, grandchildren, Eric (Angela) Rieskamp and Alex Peterson. The family wishes to thank the Community Heart and Vascular Group, all the staff at Miller's Merry Manor, and the Guardian Angel Hospice group. Memorial contributions may be made to the William Paul Peterson IU Educational Foundation for Outrun the Sun (Melanoma). A memorial service will be held on March 30th at 2:00p at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Good Shepherd Chapel), 9700 Allisonville Rd. Indianapolis, with visitation one hour prior. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 17, 2019