Mary Franceschini
Indianapolis - Mary Franceschini was born October 25, 1957 in LaPorte, IN to the late Carl and Jane (Worland) Franceschini. She passed away November 4, 2019. After graduating from LaPorte High School, she attended Purdue University. She was a 30 year employee of L. S. Ayres Glendale then Macy's, and eventually transitioning to Macy's Castleton. An accomplished seamstress, she made costumes for and participated in Medieval Festivals. Mary had a lifelong interest in horses which she was pursuing by collecting models and attending Breyer gatherings. She was an enthusiastic Star Trek, Harry Potter and Hobbit fan, an avid reader and "mother" to an assortment of rescued and adopted pets. She especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Mary is survived by siblings Jane, Michael, and S. Timothy Franceschini, four great nieces, and one great nephew. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 5692 Central Ave., Indianapolis, IN, with visitation at the church from 9:30 AM until time of Mass. Contributions in Mary's memory may be made to the Indianapolis Humane Society, 7929 N. Michigan Rd., Indianapolis, Indiana, 46268, or to any charity supporting cancer research. To share a memory or online condolence, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019