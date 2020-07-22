1/1
Mary G. Lowe
Mary G. Lowe

Mary G. Lowe, 80, Fishers, went home to be with her Lord July 20, 2020. She was born in Ramallah, Jordan to George and Ester Ghanem.

She was a top realtor for many years, winning many awards, and was loved by the clients she served. While she was successful in her career, her true legacy comes from those she loved. She loved and served her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her family, and the people around her with ALL her heart.

She was a gifted Bible teacher and taught ladies' Bible Study at Hamilton Hills Church and local nursing homes. Mary was a faithful and Godly wife and mother. She loved talking to and serving people every place she went, always telling them that God thought they were special. Known for her gift of hospitality, she always made people feel welcomed.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Donald Lowe, children, James Lowe (Cindy), David Lowe (Mari), Lana Becker (Cliff), grandchildren, Robert Lowe, Nathan Becker, Rachel Lowe, and Melina Becker.

We welcome friends to attend a graveside service which will be held Monday at 10 am at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Hamilton Hills Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse - Operation Christmas Child.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
3178493616
