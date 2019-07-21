Services
Mary Thomas
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
Christ Church Cathedral
125 Monument Circle
Indianapolis, IN
Mary G. Thomas


1928 - 2019
Mary G. Thomas Obituary
Mary G. Thomas

Indianapolis - Mary G. Thomas, 91, passed away July 2. She was a biology teacher for many years before retiring, and she then remained active in many social and creative circles. Her love and passion for life will always be felt by her family and friends.

Mary is survived by children, Susan Quick, Karen (David) Carr, and Jeffrey Thomas (Joni Drugan); daughter-in-law, Susan Thomas; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, William Thomas; son, David Thomas; two sisters; and one brother.

A memorial service is planned for Tuesday, August 6th at 1:30 pm at Christ Church Cathedral, 125 Monument Circle, Indianapolis.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Eagle Creek Park Foundation, 7840 W. 56th St., Indianapolis, IN 46254 (attn: Sam Chambers).
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 21, 2019
