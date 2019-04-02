|
Mary Helen Feeney Powers
Indianapolis - 63, died on March 29, 2019. She was born May 3, 1955 in Indianapolis to John Francis and Helen Frances Turner Feeney. She was employed by Beazer Homes. Mary Helen is survived by her children Lynn Powers, Rob Powers, granddaughter Ainsley Powers, companion Robert North. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Judy Fahey, brothers William, Jack, Jimmy and Paul Feeney.
Mary Helen lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed hanging out with her kids and loved spoiling her granddaughter. She and Bob enjoyed cruising the country on the motorcycle with their friends. They also enjoyed weekend camping trips in the camper and boat rides on the lake. She enjoyed walking on the beach and listening to the ocean. She loved spending time with her friends and family and celebrating her Irish heritage, especially on St. Patrick's Day. Anyone who knew Mary Helen well knows that she made the best Jell-O shots in the world.
A Celebration of Mary Helen's life will be Friday April 5 at 11 am at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary. Visitation will be Thursday April 4 from 4 - 8 pm at the mortuary. Memorials in Mary Helen's name may go to the Indianapolis Fallen Firefighters Memorial. Tributes may be made at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 2, 2019