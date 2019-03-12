|
Mary Helen Heath Beard
Speedway - Mary Helen Heath Beard, 86 of Speedway, passed away 4:35 AM Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis. She was born in Crawfordsville, October 1, 1932 daughter of the late Cleve and Anna Brown Heath. She married Donald Paul Beard in Wesley Chapel and he preceded her in death October 11, 1987.
Mary was a 1950 graduate of Waynetown High School and attended Indiana University two years. She thoroughly enjoyed over 30 years working in the cafeteria of Speedway Jr. High School retiring at age 80. She was a straight shooter, spunky, 'a corker', stubborn and had a great sense of humor. She adored her family.
She is survived by her two sons: Steve (Molly) Beard of Eaton, IN and Ron (Layna) Beard of Brownsburg. Four grandchildren: Brittany (Logan) Moser, Hailey Beard, Jordan Beard and Alyssa Beard. Two great-grandchildren: Jack and Sophia Moser. Nephews: Dennis (Amber) Rusk, David (Beth) Rusk of rural Crawfordsville and Paul (Carol) Rusk of Waynetown. She was preceded in death by her husband Don, parents and sister Barbara Rusk.
Graveside services are 2:30 PM Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Waynetown Masonic Cemetery with her nephew David Rusk officiating. Donations in her memory can be made to K9s for Warriors. Visit us online at www.familyandfreindsfh.com to leave a condolence or sign the guest book
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 12, 2019