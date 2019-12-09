|
Mary Helen Krafft Keim
Indianapolis - Mary Helen Krafft Keim of Indianapolis, IN passed away November 15, 2019 just 10 days shy of her 103rd birthday . Mrs. Keim was a lifelong philanthropist, civic volunteer, entrepreneur and cherished matriarch. She co-owned the award-winning Indianapolis gourmet restaurant 'The Keys' frequented by celebrities, race drivers and socialites from 1952 - 1972. A devoted patron of the Salvation Army, she founded three Women's Auxiliaries in Indianapolis, Stuart and Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Her contributions were widespread and bettered the lives of many. She supported multiple other charities with her time, treasures and leadership talents. Mary Helen and her husband Bill Krafft were founders of the Indy 500 Mayor's Breakfast among other contributions to the city. She enjoyed golf, boating and was a world traveler.
Born Nov 25, 1916 in Marshalltown, IA, Mary Helen was the daughter of Della and William Gray. She is survived by her daughters Sue Krafft King (Addison), Kathryn" Sunny" Krafft Fullerton and step children Joan Barnes (Garth) and Addison Keim, Jr. Grandchildren Janet Harris (Mike), William Krafft Fullerton (Amy), Julie Brinkworth (Paul) and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her spouses, William Krafft and Addison Keim, siblings, a niece and grandson Tyler Fullerton. Service will be private. Contributions may be sent to The Salvation Army Indiana Divisional Headquarters, 6060 Castleway West Drive Indianapolis IN 46250.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15, 2019