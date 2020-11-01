1/
Mary Helen (Mattz) Shea
1924 - 2020
Mary Helen (Mattz) Shea

Mary Helen (Mattz) Shea, age 96, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020 at her beloved Bickford of Greenwood, with family and caregivers at her side. She was born June 20, 1924 to John and Mary Sheehan Mattz.

She was preceded in death by her parents John and Mary (Sheehan) Mattz, husband Paul M. Shea, brothers Joe and Jack Mattz and sister Margaret Gallagher. Survivors include sons Daniel (Elaine) Shea, Jim (Patti) Shea, Kevin (April Criswell) Shea, and grandchildren Mike, Jim, Conor (Alexandra), Kelsey, Emily, Megan, Adrienne (Davison), Brian, as well as great grandchildren James, Isaac, Violet, August , Keonte, Carson and Sister-in-law, Bridget Mattz.

The family would like to thank the excellent caregivers at Bickford of Greenwood and Brookdale Hospice.

In deference to the challenges of COVID-19, the calling will be at Holy Spirit Catholic Church 7243 East 10 th Street, Indianapolis, In. from 10-11:00 am on November 5th, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 am. Burial will be at Holy Cross/Saint Joseph Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be practiced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Full obit at: www.oakleyhammond.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
NOV
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Oakley-Hammond Funeral Home
5342 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 357-1159
