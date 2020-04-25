|
|
Mary Helen Taylor Imel
Mary Helen Taylor Imel, age 95, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was born on January 10, 1925 to the late Wilbur H. and Mary C. Taylor. Helen was a graduate of McCullough High School in New Albany, Indiana and was a longtime resident of Fishers, Indiana. She married Robert M. Imel in June of 1945. She worked as a comptometer operator at Jeffersonville Boatworks during WWII and was a member of the Keystone Lodge Eastern Star. Helen had a passion for helping others. She volunteered as a transportation driver for the Indianapolis Chapter of the American Red Cross and was an avid member of the Fishers Community Homemakers Club. Helen lived every moment of life to the fullest, had so much energy and an unforgettable laugh. She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling near and far, and cherishing the small moments. She truly loved so hard! Helen is preceded in death by her two brothers, Charles and Wilbur Taylor Jr., her husband Robert Imel, her great-grandson Landon Imel, her son Stephen Imel, and her sister Eva Joan "Jo" Crozier. Helen is survived by her sons, Robert "Ernie" (Sandy) and David (Sandra), her grandchildren, Scott (Sherri), Chris (Amy), Mike (Crystal), Rhonda Lee (Nathan), Amanda (Daniell), and Carissa (Bill), and her great-grandchildren Ethan, Ava, Dillon, Anna, Lily, Nickolas, Kalina, and Mavrick. The family would like to thank Angelina Tardy and the staff at The Hearth at Windermere for their loving care of Helen over the years.
Flanner Buchanan - Broad Ripple is handling arrangements and private services are being held on Tuesday April 28, 2020. Mary Helen Taylor Imel will be laid to rest at Union Chapel Cemetery in Indianapolis, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Glick Family Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020