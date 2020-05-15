Mary Helen Taylor Imel
Fishers - Mary Helen Taylor Imel, age 95, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was born on January 10, 1925 to the late Wilbur Hale and Mary C. Taylor. Helen was a graduate of McCullough High School in New Albany, Indiana and was a longtime resident of Fishers, Indiana. While attending comptometer school in Indianapolis, Indiana and staying with her "Aunt Helen" she developed eyes for the handsome gentleman across the street, Robert M. "Bob" Imel. The loving couple married in June of 1945. While working at Jeff Boat Works in Jeffersonville, IN, Helen wasn't "Rosie the Riveter" but she did keep her hours while LSTs were built during WWII. Helen was also a member of the Keystone Lodge Eastern Star for more than 50 years. She had a passion for helping others. She volunteered as a transportation driver for the Indianapolis Chapter of the American Red Cross and was an avid member of the Fishers Community Homemakers Club. Helen lived every moment of life to the fullest, had so much energy and an unforgettable laugh. She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling near and far, and cherishing the small moments. She truly loved so hard! Helen is preceded in death by her two brothers, Charles and Wilbur Taylor Jr., her husband Robert Imel, her great-grandson Landon Imel, her son Stephen Imel, and her sister Eva Joan "Jo" Crozier. Helen is survived by her sons, Robert "Ernie" (Sandy) and David (Sandra), her grandchildren, Scott (Sherri), Chris (Amy), Mike (Crystal), Rhonda Lee (Nathan), Amanda (Daniell), and Carissa (Bill), and her great-grandchildren Ethan, Ava, Dillon, Anna, Lily, Nickolas, Kalina, and Mavrick. The family would like to thank Angelina Tardy and the staff at The Hearth at Windermere for their loving care of Helen over the years.
Flanner Buchanan - Broad Ripple handled arrangements, and private services, officiated by longtime friend and founding pastor of Christ the Savior Lutheran Church, Joe Freeman, were held on Tuesday April 28, 2020. Mary Helen Taylor Imel was laid to rest at Union Chapel Cemetery in Indianapolis, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to the Glick Family Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020.