Mary Heléne Myers
Columbus - Mary Heléne Myers, age 73, of Marco Drive in Columbus, IN and Bonita Springs, FL, died peacefully at 1:51 p.m. Sunday, March 29, 2020, at her home, surrounded by love. She lived a life of peace, strength, and courage. She bravely battled stage four breast cancer since 2012. She epitomized a true fighter with grace and strength, who inspired others with her cheerfulness and determination.
She was born on January 4, 1947, in Seymour, IN, the daughter of Lawrence William and Verna Elizabeth
Snyder Sprenger. She was married to Steven Patrick (Pat) Myers on August 24, 1969, in Seymour.
Mary graduated from Seymour Senior High School in 1965. She was employed as Secretary to the International Controller in the International Division of Cummins Engine Company, Inc. from June 1965 to August 1969. Along with her husband, Pat, she was Co-Founder of Myers Funeral Service, Inc., which operated three funeral homes: Hathaway-Myers Funeral Chapel and Reed & Jewell Funeral Home in Columbus, and Burkholder Funeral Home in Seymour; as well as The Columbus Crematory, until the business was sold in 1998.
Mary was a member of Westside Community Church, joining on September 11, 2005. She founded the Prayer Shawl Ministry at the church in 2013. She was a past member and officer of Altrusa International; a member, past President, and Recording Secretary & Treasurer of P.E.O. Sisterhood (BM chapter); a member of the philanthropic sorority Kappa Kappa Kappa (Tau and Alpha chapters); past President of Leaf and Bud Garden Club; a member of Wildflowers Garden Club, Magazine Club, Treasure Hunters Antique Club, and Harrison Lake Country Club; and a member and past Treasurer of Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra Association-Columbus Unit. Mary was the Columbus Unit's "Volunteer of the Year" in 2012. She was a Lifetime Sustainer of Columbus Service League.
Her interests included needlepoint, knitting, travel, music, and interior design. She enjoyed playing the piano and was an amateur photographer. She cherished her family and loved spending time with her precious grandchildren. She lovingly created beautiful baby blankets, birth announcements, and Christmas stockings for them.
Due to the current, unprecedented guidelines limiting public gatherings because of the COVID-19 virus, there will be a private visitation at home on Tuesday, March 31st. A private family funeral service will then be held at home on Wednesday, April 1st, officiated by Rev. Dennis Aud; immediately followed by a graveside service at Garland Brook Cemetery. A public service to celebrate her life will be scheduled at a later date.
The funeral service will be under the direction of Trent M. Morgan, a longtime friend of the family. Trent served with Pat and Mary at Myers Funeral Service, Inc. as a licensed funeral director for fourteen years.
Survivors include her husband: Steven P. (Pat) Myers; two sons: David Lawrence (Abra) Myers, Indianapolis, IN; Ryan Patrick (Morgan) Myers, Columbus; and one daughter: Lisa Marie (Thomas) Shaw, Metamora, IL; six grandchildren: Ava Heléne Shaw, Hudson Wallace Shaw, Griffin Smith Shaw, Owen Nicholas Myers, Mason Patrick Myers, and Stella Ryann Myers. Mary had two nieces, two nephews, and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials may be made to Westside Community Church Building Fund (124 Tipton Lakes Blvd., Columbus, IN 47201) or Our Hospice of South Central Indiana (2626 E. 17th St., Columbus, IN 47201).
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the Myers family at barkesweaverglick.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020