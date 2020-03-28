|
|
Mary Hurst
Avon - Mary Catherine Hurst
95 of Avon passed away March 27, 2020. She was born February 28, 1925 in Plainfield the daughter of Roscoe and Florence (Newby) Burdge. Mary was a member of Harmony Baptist Church. She was a registered nurse in the office of Dr. Terry Kirtley, she also was a school nurse for Avon Community Schools, owner and operator of Hurst Softball Diamonds, a member of the Avon Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, and a volunteer for the Hendricks County Sheriff's Department for over ten years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Hurst. She is survived by a daughter, Diana Hurst, two sons, Greg (Rebecca) Hurst and Mike (Sandra) Hurst; 6 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 2 nieces and 2 nephews. Funeral services will be private. Burial will in Maple Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Harmony Baptist Church of Avon or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation www.ccf.org
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020