|
|
Mary I. Mathews
Indianapolis - 98, passed away March 10, 2019. She was born in Indianapolis, March 3, 1921 to the late Edward and Ida C. (Schilling) Shafer. Mary spent her formative years in the Fountain Square area and attended IPS #39 from grades 1 thru 8. In 1934, she moved to the Warren Township area in order to attend Warren Central High School, where she graduated in 1938. On July 15, 1939, Mary married Ray D. Mathews, and they were the parents of four girls. Most of Mary's life was spent as a domestic engineer, specializing in seamstress work and interior decorating, but in later years she worked as a fashion coordinator for L. S. Ayres, retiring in 1985.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel.
Mary is survived by three daughters, Marlena Linne, Mary Ann Barnes and Melissa Bell; six grandsons, Richard (Kelly) Thomas, John Linne, Anthony (Jennie) Thomas, Christopher (Danielle) Windle, Jason Windle and Tyler Hunt; 9 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray; daughter, Melanie Werner; and two sisters, Lena Piel and Anna Ferneding. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Village North Foundation, 11050 Presbyterian Dr., Indianapolis, IN 46236. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 12, 2019