Mary I. Murray
Anderson - Mary I. Murray, 72, of Anderson, died February 13, 2020 at Countryside Manor.
She was born March 8, 1947 in Indianapolis, the daughter Charles W. and Mary (Bruhn) Anderson. She was a homemaker who enjoyed sewing, cooking and baking. She won a first place at the State Fair for the Wedding Gown division. She volunteered at the Paramount as a seamstress for various performers. She sewed for the Anderson High School Band and also made several of the Indian Maiden costumes. She was an AHS Band Booster.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Michael D. Murray; two daughters, Jillanne (Gary) Heywood of Portland, Maine and Amanda (Rob) Snyder of Nashville, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Alexsa (Franklin) Johnson, Kelsey Briggs, Bridget Bireley, Charles Bireley and Tiernan Snyder; three great grandchildren, Gwen Fowler, Lucy Briggs, Frankie Johnson; sister, Susan Schaub; a niece and a nephew from Anderson and several relatives from Ohio and Illinois.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Charles W. Anderson, uncle William Bruhn; mother-in-law, Stella Murray and brother-in-law, Bob Schaub.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service.
Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be given to Easter Seals, St. Jude's Hospital, Riley Hospital or the March of Dimes.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020