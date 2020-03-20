|
Mary J. Kenney
Fishers - On Thursday, March 19, 2020, a tender soul with a sweet smile left this world, leaving it just a little bit grayer. Mary J. Kenney passed quietly, surrounded by her children. Born in Tulsa, OK, on April 3, 1930 to Eugene and Rose Meyer Deardorf, she was raised in Indianapolis and went to Little Flower and St. Agnes Academy. She met her husband, John C. Kenney at a high school dance, and they were married in 1952. They had six children whom they raised on the eastside of Indianapolis.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her brother, John Deardorf. She is survived by her children, Susan Kay, Mary Carol, Joseph (Hideko), Anne (Patrick), Teresa and James (Mindi); grandchildren, Josie Moore, Laurie Reeves, Dylan Reeves, Marty Kenney, Sarah Hegarty, Willa Hegarty, Abbie Kenney and Olivia Kenney; great-grandchildren, Sadie and Frankie Moore, and Emalee, Evan and Ryker Reeves; and sister, Patricia Grady.
Mary was quick to laugh and first to forgive, and loved her family beyond measure. She leaves behind a family who is broken-hearted, but grateful for the nearly 90 years they were able to spend with her.
Her family is having a private service with a celebration of her life to be held at a later date. They ask that others honor her life by safely bringing necessities to those in their neighborhoods who are at risk, having flowers delivered to nursing homes where residents may be feeling isolated, or donating to a local food pantry. Please feel free to share memories of Mary for her family at www.shirleybrothers.com. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020