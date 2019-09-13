|
|
Mary Jane Bruns
Hendersonville - On Wednesday, August 28, 2019, Mary Jane Bruns passed away at the age of 98 in Hendersonville, TN where she had resided for the past five years.
Mary Jane (Stuck) was born on November 23, 1920, in Indianapolis, IN to Robert George Stuck and Minnie Gertrude (Warrenberg) Stuck. Mary Jane and Atha Edward Bruns were married on August 8, 1940, and had four children. They owned a grocery store and apartments in Fountain Square, Indianapolis. In later years, they moved their focus to building homes establishing Bruns Builders.
Mary Jane enjoyed spending time with family at their cottage on Lake Shafer in Monticello, IN. She and Atha also enjoyed music, ballroom dancing, and golf. In their retirement years they spent winters in Florida.
Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents; 7 siblings (3 brothers and 4 sisters); husband, Atha; and daughter, Jeannine Peterson (Bruce). She is survived by her children Wayne (Janet/deceased) New Palestine,IN; Norman (Priscilla) Cape Coral, FL; Sandra Bellows (Edward) Hendersonville, TN; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
A graveside service, officiated by Rev. Mike Lyons, will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery, 9350 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229 on September 21, 2019, at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019