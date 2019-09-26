Services
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
1927 - 2019
Mary Jane Joseph Obituary
Mary Jane Joseph

Indianapolis - Mary Jane Sabb Joseph, 91, of Indianapolis, entered into eternal peace on September 21, 2019. She was born on October 5, 1927 in Canton, OH to Betros J. Sabb and Wadia Nakhleh Sabb. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years Mark John Joseph, brothers Ernest Sabb, George Sabb, and Michael Sabb.

Jane enjoyed family, playing bridge, cooking lavish Middle Eastern meals, shopping for her children and grandchildren, traveling, listening and dancing to Big Band music, and wintering in their Naples, FL home. She volunteered in many activities at St Lawrence Catholic Church; was an Alliance League co-founder in Indianapolis; assisted in the family businesses, first at Mark and Jane's Department Store in 1949 and then at Joseph's Oriental Rugs in 1962.

Jane's biggest pleasure in life was serving her family and friends. Even in later years as her health was failing, despite her own discomfort, her first thought was always to make sure others were comfortable. Sito, Arabic for Grandmother, as she was called by her grandchildren and great grandchildren, will be fondly and lovingly remembered as a light in their lives.

She is survived by daughter Marlene (Bill) Scharbrough; son Mark (Michelle) Joseph; Michael (Dana) Joseph; sister Catherine Vardouniotis; brother Camille Sabb; grandchildren Sarah, Stephen, Suzanne, Melissa, John, Kaylee, Michael, Marie, Kyle; thirteen great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; Pam Joseph, mother of Melissa and John.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to all the people at the Forum Retirement Community, Paradigm Health, and wonderful neighbor and friend Sally Vollmer.

Friends and family will gather Sunday October 6, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel, and Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday October 7, 10:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Garden Cemetery.

You are invited to visit www.leppertmortuary.com to leave a message to the family, sign the guestbook or in lieu of flowers make a contribution to St. Vincent de Paul or Indiana Parkinson Foundation.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019
