Indianapolis - Mary Jane Lyons Knoth (98) was born on July 31, 1922 to Daniel and Rose Lyons in Chicago, Illinois. She passed away on September 6th, 2020. She graduated from St. Mary's High School, Chicago, and Chicago Teachers College. She received her Masters Degree from Indiana University.



Mary Jane married Bernard Hillard Knoth on October 22, 1944. After many happy years of married life, she was widowed at the age of 47 in 1969. She was blessed with 8 children: Mary Chloupek (Bob), Bernard (Aaron), Dan, Jim (Pam), Rose Johnson (Don), Dave (Debbie), Dick (Patty) and George (Michele). She was blessed with 17 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 7 great, great grandchildren. Mary is survived by two brothers, Dan (Louise, deceased) and Jerry (Charlene). Mary has several nieces and nephews who were very dear to her. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bernard H Knoth, her brother George and his wife Ginny, and her grandson Philip Knoth.



After Mary Jane was widowed, she taught at IPS School #87 for 17 years. She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, St. Augustine's Guild, several bridge clubs, and a past member of Riviera Club. Her volunteer work included doing manicures for residents at St. Augustine Home for the Aged for 18 years. She enjoyed sharing time with her family, playing bridge, reading, saying the rosary and, most recently, meeting up with kind lady friends for 4:00 mass at Marquette Manor. She will be dearly missed and remembered as a strong, determined, smart, fun-loving and sweet Irish woman. The family would like to thank the staff at Marquette Manor for their care and friendship over the last four years with a special thanks to Nurse Ann Beckett.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10:00AM until 11:30AM at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 7200 Sarto Dr, Indianapolis, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11:30AM. Burial will take place at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Please adhere to all coronavirus mandates by wearing a mask and social distancing.



In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to St. Pius X Catholic Church (address above) or Bishop Chatard High School, 5885 Crittenden Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220.









