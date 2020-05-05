Mary Jane Pryor
Greenwood - 96, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. She was born April 5, 1924 in Ravenna, Ohio to William H. and Florence M. (Abel) Fahey. Mary Jane had worked as a medical assistant for numerous doctor's offices and had been a caregiver in her home of others. Survivors include her daughter Lynne Ellen (Joseph) Bruno, grandchildren Dominick Bruno, Joseph Bruno II, Frank (Sommer) Bruno, Dianna (Barry) Jarvis, great grandchildren Richard Bruno-Wagner II, Sabrina Bruno-West, Makaiya Cope, Joseph Bruno III, Katelyn Bruno, sister Barbara (James) Doak, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Lillian (Newt) Harper and Eleanore (Albert) Miller. Private family services were held with burial in Maple Grove Cemetery in Ravenna, Ohio. An online memorial talk will be held at 1 PM Saturday, May 9, 2020 on the internet on Zoom and by telephone conference call. For details on how to connect to Zoom or the conference call contact Lynne Bruno or the Craigwood Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses in Indianapolis, IN of which she was a member. Services were handled through the Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Home Ravenna Chapel. Condolences and memories of Mary Jane may be shared at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.
Greenwood - 96, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. She was born April 5, 1924 in Ravenna, Ohio to William H. and Florence M. (Abel) Fahey. Mary Jane had worked as a medical assistant for numerous doctor's offices and had been a caregiver in her home of others. Survivors include her daughter Lynne Ellen (Joseph) Bruno, grandchildren Dominick Bruno, Joseph Bruno II, Frank (Sommer) Bruno, Dianna (Barry) Jarvis, great grandchildren Richard Bruno-Wagner II, Sabrina Bruno-West, Makaiya Cope, Joseph Bruno III, Katelyn Bruno, sister Barbara (James) Doak, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Lillian (Newt) Harper and Eleanore (Albert) Miller. Private family services were held with burial in Maple Grove Cemetery in Ravenna, Ohio. An online memorial talk will be held at 1 PM Saturday, May 9, 2020 on the internet on Zoom and by telephone conference call. For details on how to connect to Zoom or the conference call contact Lynne Bruno or the Craigwood Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses in Indianapolis, IN of which she was a member. Services were handled through the Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Home Ravenna Chapel. Condolences and memories of Mary Jane may be shared at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 5 to May 7, 2020.