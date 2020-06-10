Mary Jane Richards
Ingalls - Mary Jane Richards, 82, died June 9, 2020. She is survived by children: Carol (Mark) Thacker, Jerry (Linda) Richards, Janet (Jeff) Collins, Terry (Mina) Richards and Krista Best; 10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren, brother Robert (Louise) Campell and sister-in-law Shirley Thomas.
Services: Sat, June 13, 2020 at 12:30 pm at Seals Funeral Home, Fortville. Friends may call from 10:30 am until the time of service. Burial will take place at Gravel Lawn Cemetery, Fortville. Please see complete obituary at www.sealsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.