Mary Janet (Cramer) Lowary
Franklin, IN. - Mary Janet (Cramer) Lowary 82 of Franklin, IN passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital surrounded by her family and friends. She was born April 29, 1937 in Cleveland, Ohio to Willis and Corinne (Bibler) Cramer. She married Lowell Roger Lowary on August 20, 1960 at Rocky River United Methodist Church in Rocky River, Ohio. She was a 1955 graduate of Rocky River High School and a 1959 graduate of Ohio Northern University in Ada, Ohio where she was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority. She had been a second grade elementary school teacher at Northwood Elementary School for the Columbus Community Schools in Columbus, Ohio and a teacher's aide at Stonybrook Junior High School of the Municipal School District of Warren Township in Indianapolis, IN for 13 years. She taught Sunday School and Bible School for many years. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Indianapolis where she was blessed by a great Bible study class. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Irvington Home Study Club. She enjoyed reading, quilting and especially spending time, attending events, support and caring for her six grandchildren. Survivors include her husband Lowell Roger Lowary of Franklin, IN, two daughters Kathleen A. "Kathy" Khamis (Dr. Mike) of Richmond, IN and Amy Ann Hoeppner (Ronald) of Greenfield, IN, six grandchildren Mariam Khamis, Isaac Khamis, Vivian Hoeppner, Grant Hoeppner, Wilson Hoeppner and Laurel Hoeppner, sister in law and brother in law Mary and Richard Harrison of Marysville, OH, brother in law R. Curt Lowary of Dayton, OH, niece Pam Gates (Russ) of Orlando, FL and a nephew Jeff Cramer (Maritza) of Arizona. She was preceded in death by her brother Rodney Cramer in 1983, her mother Corinne (Bibler) Cramer and father Willis Cramer. Pastor David Lee will conduct a service on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 3PM at Christ United Methodist Church 8540 South U.S. 31 South in Indianapolis, IN. Friends may call Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2PM till service time at the church. Burial will be in Somerford Cemetery near London, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church 8540 South US 31 Indianapolis, IN 46227. Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020