Brownsburg - Mary Frances Janeway
85, Brownsburg, passed away on July 4, 2019.
She was a graduate of Butler University in 1956, taught Business for Zionsville School Corporation for 35 years, volunteered at Brownsburg Library, and spent many hours working in her flower garden. She was preceded in death by her husband John William Janeway; sisters Melba Sue Harding, Sandra Bauer and Eva Wilmore. Survivors include sisters Loretta Niemeier, Barbara (Richard) Lathrop, Lana (Tom) Remmetter, Leona (Rick) Oliver; brothers Loren Harding, Lonnie (Margie) Harding, Danny (Pam) Harding; and over 30 nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 1-4 pm Sun. July 7 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 4 pm. A graveside service will be at 12 pm CST Mon. July 8 at Harding Cemetery in Derby, IN. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 6, 2019