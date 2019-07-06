Services
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Harding Cemetery
Derby, IN
View Map
Resources
Mary Janeway Obituary
Mary Janeway

Brownsburg - Mary Frances Janeway

85, Brownsburg, passed away on July 4, 2019.

She was a graduate of Butler University in 1956, taught Business for Zionsville School Corporation for 35 years, volunteered at Brownsburg Library, and spent many hours working in her flower garden. She was preceded in death by her husband John William Janeway; sisters Melba Sue Harding, Sandra Bauer and Eva Wilmore. Survivors include sisters Loretta Niemeier, Barbara (Richard) Lathrop, Lana (Tom) Remmetter, Leona (Rick) Oliver; brothers Loren Harding, Lonnie (Margie) Harding, Danny (Pam) Harding; and over 30 nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 1-4 pm Sun. July 7 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 4 pm. A graveside service will be at 12 pm CST Mon. July 8 at Harding Cemetery in Derby, IN. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 6, 2019
