Mary Jayne Martin
Mary Jayne Martin

Plainfield - Mary Jayne (Angi) Martin

May 9, 1931 - November 23, 2020

Mary was very creative and talented, had an eye for beauty and she loved her family. She was an excellent homemaker, seamstress and cook. Mary was born in Richmond, Indiana and graduated from Richmond High School and lived in Richmond until 1974 when her and her husband, Robert, moved to Plainfield, Indiana. Her parents came to America from Hungary in the late 1920s. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Robert Eugene Martin, her parents Joseph Angi and Edith (Kordos) Angi, her sisters Julia (Angi) Saul, Isabelle Angi, Helen (Angi) Pence, her brothers Joseph Angi, Jim Angi and John Angi. She is survived by her sister Gladys (Angi) Beatty and brother Bert Angi, her son Tim Martin, daughters Lori Martin and Kim Dietrich, her granddaughter Sarah Blankenship and grandsons, Presley Martin, Malachi Bowen and Jesse Dietrich. She has 7 great grandchildren. She was loved by her family and will be missed dearly.

There will be no services held at this time. Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield is handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bakerfuneralservice.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Baker Funeral Services
339 East Main Street
Plainfield, IN 46168
(317) 839-3366
