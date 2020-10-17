Mary Jean Chestnut
Brownsburg - Mary Jean Chestnut passed away on October 14 with her family at her side. Her last week was much like her entire life, full of changes. She lived a healthy 92 years, growing up in Loogootee, Indiana, where she graduated from high school. She enjoyed a childhood like none today-with no electricity, & no modern conveniences but filled with siblings (Lucy, Betty, Bill, Barb, & Jerry) and a playground of acres of farm & trees. She met and married Roscoe Chestnut in 1948 and relished in the life they created & shared for 58 years. Together they raised two children Roger Chestnut & Marla Chestnut Riddle (Rick Riddle) Things were never the same after her soul mate passed 14 years ago, but she continued to tend the flower gardens they planted together & watch her family grow. She spent the last 5 years in her daughter's home where she embraced life with a doting son-in-law. Her life filled again with children as her 4 granddaughters gave her 11 great grandchildren. She marveled at their growth on every visit. She learned to swim at 86 and often joined the kids in the pool. Listening to their stories at an outside fire, or on her deck made her day. In her last days, she suffered from a fall and then a stroke but her awareness never wavered. Her family came from near & far to bid farewell. She knew she was going and rejoiced in the life she lived. Upon being told she had lots of visitors she whispered "I love it" and she did. She watched the leaves turning and the birds gathering from her bed of hand sewn quilts with her hands in her granddaughters & her daughter's cheek next to hers as she took her final breath. " Oh what a beautiful world." Graveside services at Maple Hill Cemetery, Plainfield will be private. Arrangements by Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Plainfield. www.hamptongentry.com