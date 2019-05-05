|
|
Mary Jean Huffman Petranoff
Indianapolis - Jean Petranoff, age 96, died peacefully on April 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, William T. (Bill) Petranoff, her parents, Charles O. Huffman and Ruth (Taylor) Huffman and brother, Charles O. Huffman, Jr. She was born November 23, 1922 and spent her childhood in New Castle, IN, graduating from New Castle High School in 1940. She spent her freshman year of college at Earlham College in Richmond, then transferred to Indiana University in Bloomington, graduating in 1945 with a BA degree in Speech and Radio. She was employed by Trans World Airlines as a reservation and ticket agent for six years in the 1950s - 4 years in Indianapolis and 2 years in Los Angeles, CA. Jean taught 4th and 5th grades for 28 years in Indianapolis Public Schools #52, #61, and #90, retiring in 1987. She received a Master's degree and teaching credentials from Butler University in 1965 and was nominated for Indiana Teacher of the Year in 1976. She was a member of Marion County Retired Teacher Assoc., Delta Kappa Gamma Society (teacher honorary), AAUW Book Club, and Indianapolis Council of Women. She was an active member of the Cursillo Movement for many years and participated in the Episcopal Church, Diocese of Indianapolis in many different capacities. Upon retirement from teaching, she became a guest member of a Memoir Writer's Group of All Soul's Unitarian Church. Jean was a poet, amateur composer, short-story writer, and loved to tell a good joke. She moved to Hoosier Village Senior Living Community in Indianapolis in 2011.
Jean and Bill (deceased in 2002) were married for 54 years. Survivors are daughter, Lisa Matucheski (Joe), son, William C. (Sue Michael), daughter, Mary Anne Bailey (Chris), and special friend Tracey Stout (Lawrence) who also called Jean, "Mom"; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and eleven nieces and nephews. Special thanks to long-time friends Becky and Jeff Hill and family for their support and love, and also, to the staff at Hickory Hall for Jean's care over the past two years.
A memorial service will be held at Crown Hill Funeral Home on Saturday, May 11th with visitation at 10 AM and a service at 11:00, followed by additional visitation and reception. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Teacher's Treasures (http://www.teacherstreasures.org/donate) or The Julian Center (https://www.juliancenter.org/donate).
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 5, 2019