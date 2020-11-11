Mary Jean Kiefer
Lawrence - Mary Jean Kiefer, 94, of Lawrence, was an Angel on earth and now an Angel in Heaven. She passed away on November 11, 2020. She was born November 1, 1926 in Frankfort, Indiana to Oscar Palmore and Mae Leslie. She retired from Craig Middle School in 1985 as a Department Head on the Cafeteria Staff. She was a member of Lawrence United Methodist Church.
She follows home those who preceded her death, 3 husbands; Alvin Lawson, Lewis Hawk and Frank Kiefer, son; Gary Lawson, brother; Robert Palmore, Sisters; Julia Flowers and Dorothy Clodfelter, and also her parents.
She leaves behind daughters; Gloria Lawson and Susan Drinkut (Dan). Grandson; Brent Drinkut (Emily), half siblings; Beverly Ann Knapp, Billy Joe Palmore and step brother Richard Hendricks, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Our family would like to send our sincere gratitude to the Cottage Staff at Allisonville Meadows for their compassionate care of Mary during her final years.
Due to the ongoing pandemic there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com
.