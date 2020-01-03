|
Mary Jean Lutgring
Indianapolis - Mary Jean Lutgring, 87, Indianapolis, passed away January 2, 2020. Mrs. Lutgring was born February 27, 1932, in Cannelton, Indiana, to the late George Christian and Mamie Susana (Fulkerson) Thorn. She married Alfred R. Lutgring on November 30, 1957, and he survives.
Jean worked early on at General Electric for a few years, but traded in that job for a lifelong vocation as a loving wife and mother. The consummate mom and devoted wife, she will be fondly remembered for her sweet smile, kindness, humility, and patience. She was an excellent cook and baked delicious pies. Jean enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren's sporting events and performances. After raising seven children in the Catholic faith, she converted to Catholicism and became a full member of St. Jude Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen Hinton, Hazel Thorn, and Ethel Smith.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Alfred Lutgring; children, Daniel (Joan) Lutgring, Darlene (Jeff) Button, David (Marla) Lutgring, Duane (Kelly) Lutgring, Damon (Sara) Lutgring, Douglas Lutgring, and Donna (Tom) Hale; 18 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday, January 6, 2020, 4 to 8 p.m., at St. Jude Catholic Church. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the church, with calling from 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Wheeler Mission or to the church; envelopes will be available. O'Riley Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020